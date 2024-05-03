Israeli private eye arrested in London over alleged hacking for US firm

London: An Israeli private investigator wanted by the United States was arrested in London over allegations that he carried out a cyberespionage campaign on behalf of an unidentified American PR firm, a London court heard on Thursday.

But an initial attempt to extradite Amit Forlit to the United States was thrown out by a judge at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday on a legal technicality.

Amy Labram, a lawyer representing the United States, told the court Forlit "is accused of engaging in a hack for hire scheme".

Labram said that the US allegations include that an unnamed Washington-based PR and lobbying firm paid one of Forlit's companies 16 million pounds ($20 million) "to gather intelligence relating to the Argentinian debt crisis".