Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israeli strikes kill scores in Gaza with many trapped beneath the rubble

Rescue operations were under way in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya, medics said. Hamas media put the number of fatalities at 66, most of whom it said had not been recovered.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 11:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 11:13 IST
World newsIsraelGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us