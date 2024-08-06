Italian PM Meloni says she set example for mothers by taking daughter to China

Meloni, who broke up with Ginevra's father last year, said every mother had to choose what was right for their child.

"But there's more to it, there is a cultural challenge that affects all women," she said in advance excerpts of the interview.

"I think that if I, as prime minister, manage to show that my role is compatible with motherhood, then there will no longer be excuses for those who use motherhood as an excuse not to promote women at work," she added.

The rise of Meloni, who became prime minister two years ago, shattered a glass ceiling for Italy's women politicians but she is not known as a feminist.

In the past, she has opposed female quotas in boardrooms and parliament, arguing that women should advance through merit.