Italy approves disputed reform to grant more powers to regions

Rome: The Italian parliament has approved a contested reform granting regions more powers, a move critics say will worsen the historic divide between the country's wealthy north and poorer south.

Championed by the League party in the coalition government, the lower house passed the reform early on Wednesday after a stormy all-night sitting which ended with opposition deputies singing the national anthem and waving the Italian flag.

League leader and deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini hailed "a victory for all Italians," saying on X that the reform would help Italy become a more modern country with fewer wasted resources.