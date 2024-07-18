J D Vance accepts V-P nomination at Republican National Convention, hails Donald Trump

Milwaukee: Sen JD Vance of Ohio delivered a prime-time address at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, highlighting his personal story, including his upbringing in a poor family that struggled with addiction, as he formally accepted his party's nomination to be former President Donald Trump's vice presidential running mate.

Vance praised Trump effusively and highlighted his own youth as he attacked President Joe Biden as a symbol of "corrupt Washington insiders" who have exploited Americans for generations.

"Joe Biden has been a politician in Washington for longer than I've been alive -- I'm 39 years old," Vance said, adding, "For half a century, he's been the champion of every major policy initiative to make America weaker and poorer."

The starring moment for Vance came during a Republican nominating convention that has focused as much on party unity as it has on attacking the Biden administration for its polices on immigration, trade, the economy and national security. It has also presented a contrast to the roiling chaos in the Democratic Party, including a surging rebellion against Biden.