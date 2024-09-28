J D Vance faces scrutiny over past criticisms of Trump and car seats

As Sen J D Vance, R-Ohio, prepares for the vice presidential debate next week, several past statements — including a private message in which he reportedly criticised former President Donald Trump near the end of his term and a video of him linking car-seat regulations to low birthrates — came back to haunt him Friday.

Long before he became Trump’s running mate, Vance had a well-known history of criticising Trump, who he once said he feared could be “America’s Hitler.” But Vance later became a supporter and ally of Trump’s, attributing his change of heart to his appreciation of Trump’s presidency.

Vance’s explanation came under scrutiny Friday after The Washington Post reported that he had said in a private message on social media in February 2020 that Trump had “thoroughly failed to deliver on his economic populism.”

Ammar Moussa, a spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign, said in a statement that it was “hard to conceive of a more scathing and definitive rejection” of Trump.

The Trump campaign responded to the messages reported by the Post by noting that Vance had voted for Trump for reelection in 2020. The campaign did not dispute the accuracy or the existence of the messages, attributing them to an exchange with a consultant. (The Post did not identify the recipient.)

William Martin, a spokesperson for Vance, said in a statement that “it’s no secret” that Vance had been a “critic of President Trump in the past.” He said Vance’s criticism was not directed at Trump, but at “establishment Republicans who thwarted much of Trump’s populist economic agenda.”

The campaign also noted that Vance had said in a 2019 interview with The American Conservative that the Trump presidency had been “more of a success” than he had expected. In the same interview, Vance blamed Trump’s lack of success in office on recalcitrant Republicans in Congress.