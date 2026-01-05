<p>A man was detained outside Vice President J D Vance’s home in Cincinnati early Monday after damaging the property while Vance and his family were away, officials said.</p><p>The man is accused of causing property damage, including breaking outside windows at the home, which is one of Vance’s personal residences, according to a statement from the US Secret Service. The statement did not identify the man.</p><p>“The residence was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and the vice president and his family were not in Ohio,” the statement said. No injuries have been reported.</p>.J D Vance, not that one, gets 2 years in prison for threatening the vice president.<p>The man was detained by the Secret Service just after midnight Monday and then taken into custody by the Cincinnati Police Department, the statement said.</p><p>The Cincinnati Police Department did not respond immediately to a request for comment. The Secret Service said it was working with the local police and the US attorney’s office to determine whether charges would be filed against the man.</p>