Jallikattu goes global, Tamils in Sri Lanka tame bulls

Thondaman flagged off the event after which a temple bull was the first to be released via the vaadivaasal into the playground as tens of young men jostled with each other to tame the bull.

Over 200 bulls decorated with flowers, including at least half a dozen raised by Tondaman’s family, were released into the ground one by one with winners returned home with plenty of prices like mixer grinders, rice cookers, and ceiling fans among other household appliances and items.

Vaadivaasal is a narrow passage from where the bulls are let into the ground to be tamed by men. Though ethnic Tamils and plantation Tamils, whose forefathers were taken from several parts of Tamil Nadu to work in coffee and tea plantations in Sri Lanka by the British, celebrate Pongal every year but jallikattu was never part of the harvest festival.

“This is the first time that the sport was conducted in Sri Lanka. Over 5,000 people participated in the jallikattu event held on Saturday,” A P Mathan, Chairman, Eastern Province Tourism Bureau, told DH over the phone.

Experts in the field from Tamil Nadu and members of the Jallikattu Protection Committee helped the organisers conduct the event in Sri Lanka, while the Animal Husbandry department ensured the bulls were fit for participation.