Japanese companies cannot use national security cover to block takeovers, official says

Seven & i, with a market value of $38 billion, is currently categorised in the finance ministry's classification list as a company that conducts "designated", not "core", businesses.

Businesses considered "core" are those deemed crucial for national security, including nuclear power, space, and semiconductors.

Foreign entities face stricter requirements to notify the government in advance when attempting to acquire a stake in a company with a business classified as "core" than they do when targeting companies in "non-core" sectors.

But in the case of acquiring control in any so-called "designated business", a would-be buyer must file prior notification regardless of whether the target is "core" or "non-core", the official said.

The official added that the classification doesn't affect the degree of scrutiny during its review on national security, saying that the government "will examine whether the transaction would pose risks to national security."

The ministry's classification list regarding prior notification requirements is based on surveys of all listed companies. The classifications there "are not something that would need government approval," the official said.

The official declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

When asked about the reported pursuit of the "core" tag, Seven & i said it replied to the ministry's latest survey by the Aug. 23 deadline detailing the company's current structure and businesses.

The survey is not related to Couche-Tard's buyout proposal, which the Japanese company revealed on Aug. 19, Seven & i said.