Joe Biden announces process to pardon US veterans convicted by military for gay sex

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation on Wednesday that would set in motion a process to pardon US veterans convicted by the military for gay sex, which was illegal until the provision was repealed in late 2013.

The Biden administration estimates that the proclamation could affect thousands of individuals convicted of consensual sexual conduct and who may be eligible for a pardon, senior administration officials said.

"Our Nation's service members stand on the frontlines of freedom, and risk their lives in order to defend our country," Biden said in a statement. "Despite their courage and great sacrifice, thousands of LGBTQI+ service members were forced out of the military because of their sexual orientation or gender identity."