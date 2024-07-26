Joe Biden meets Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Gaza ceasefire

Washington: US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held White House talks on Thursday on an elusive ceasefire to the 9-month-old Gaza war, with Vice President Kamala Harris due to meet the Israeli leader later in the day.

It was the first face-to-face talks for the two men since Biden traveled to Israel days after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, hugged Netanyahu and pledged American support.

The visit coincides with a shift in American politics. On Sunday, Biden stepped aside from the US presidential race under pressure from fellow Democrats and endorsed Harris for the party's 2024 presidential nomination.

"We've got a lot to talk about," Biden said when he welcomed Netanyahu to the Oval Office.