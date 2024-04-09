Joe Biden plans to cancel student loan debt, 23 million Americans may be impacted

He added that if he is re-elected in November's presidential election, he would push hard to make community college free.

If the latest plans are finalized following a public comment period, they would take effect as early as this fall, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in a call detailing the plans. Combined with the administration's previous actions, they would benefit more than 30 million Americans, Jean-Pierre added.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, the top Republican on the Senate education panel, said such "loan schemes" simply transfer the cost of the debt onto others.

"This is an unfair ploy to buy votes before an election and does absolutely nothing to address the high cost of education that puts young people right back into debt," Cassidy wrote in a statement.

To date, the administration has said it has approved $146 billion in student debt relief for 4 million Americans.

As of June 2023, approximately 43.4 million student loan recipients had $1.63 trillion in outstanding loans, according to the Federal Student Aid website.

"We're delivering as much relief as possible for as many borrowers as possible, as quickly as possible," U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said.

Biden has vowed to continue pushing student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible following the Supreme Court's decision blocking his earlier plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in debt, and administration officials said they studied the 6-3 ruling in crafting the new plans.

Other administration officials were set to tout the new plans in events across the United States on Monday, including Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia.