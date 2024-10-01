Home
Joe Biden to keep target of accepting 1,25,000 refugees next year

Biden first aimed for 1,25,000 refugee admissions in fiscal year 2022, an ambitious target that has remained elusive even after years of stepping up refugee processing.
Reuters
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 01:04 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 01:04 IST
World news United States US Joe Biden US news

