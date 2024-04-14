Jordan says it intercepted flying objects that entered its airspace

Jordan, which lies between Iran and Israel, had readied air defences to intercept any drones or missiles that violated its territory, two regional security sources said.

"Some shrapnel fell in multiple places during that time without causing any significant damage or any injuries to citizens," the Jordan cabinet statement added.

U.S. and British warplanes were involved in shooting down some of the Israel-bound drones over the Iraq-Syria border area, Israel's Channel 12 reported.