<p>The judge overseeing Harvey Weinstein's criminal trial in Manhattan on Thursday declared a mistrial on a rape charge against the former Hollywood movie mogul, after one of the jurors refused to continue deliberations.</p><p>The mistrial came a day after the jury convicted Weinstein on a separate sex abuse charge. It also acquitted him on a different sex abuse charge.</p><p>Weinstein, once one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood, faced a retrial that began on April 23 after a New York state appeals court last year overturned his 2020 conviction.</p> .<p>He was accused by prosecutors in this case of raping an aspiring actress and assaulting two other women.</p><p>Weinstein, 73, pleaded not guilty and has denied assaulting anyone or having non-consensual sex.</p> .<p>The jury found Weinstein guilty on one of the three counts he faced, which stemmed from his alleged assault of former production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006. The jury found Weinstein not guilty of a charge stemming from his alleged assault of Kaja Sokola in 2002 when she was a 16-year-old aspiring actress.</p><p>Supreme Court Justice Curtis Farber declared a mistrial after the judge said the jury could not reach a verdict on a third count, which charged him with raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.</p>