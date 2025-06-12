Menu
Judge in Harvey Weinstein trial declares mistrial on rape charge following sex abuse conviction

The mistrial came a day after the jury convicted Weinstein on a separate sex abuse charge. It also acquitted him on a different sex abuse charge.
Reuters
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 15:56 IST

Published 12 June 2025, 15:56 IST
