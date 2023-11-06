K-Pop star G-Dragon grilled by cops over illegal drug use

Incheon: The former front man for the K-pop band BIGBANG, known as G-Dragon, appeared at a police station for questioning on Monday over allegations of illegal drug use, the latest in a string of South Korean artists embroiled in high-profile narcotics cases.

The investigation against the singer and rapper, whose given name is Kwon Ji-yong, comes amid an ongoing crackdown on illegal drugs by the government of conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol.

After the allegations surfaced in late October, shares of some K-pop agencies fell, including Kwon's former agent YG Entertainment, though they have since rebounded.

Leaving the police station after four hours of questioning, Kwon, 35, denied the allegations and said a drug test taken during questioning came back negative. He said he was cooperating with the police investigation.

As he arrived for questioning earlier, Kwon, who was dressed in a dark suit, said: "There is no truth to (the accusation of) illegal drug-related crime."

The police station in Incheon was the same location where the star of the Oscar-winning film Parasite, Lee Sun-kyun, was separately also questioned over the weekend over an allegation of illegal drug use.