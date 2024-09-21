Home
world

Kamala Harris accepts CNN invitation to second debate, urges Donald Trump to join

Reuters
Last Updated : 21 September 2024, 17:02 IST

Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris has accepted an invitation from CNN to participate in a debate on Oct. 23, her campaign said on Saturday.

"Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate. It is the same format and setup as the CNN debate he attended and said he won in June, when he praised CNN’s moderators, rules, and ratings," campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Published 21 September 2024, 17:02 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpUS Presidential ElectionsKamala Harris

