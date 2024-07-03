Kamala Harris has a better chance of retaining White House than Joe Biden, says CNN poll

Washington: Vice President Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, has a better chance of retaining the White House in the November presidential polls than her boss President Joe Biden has, according to a latest CNN poll.

The approval rating of Biden, 81, has plummeted after his dismal debate performance in Atlanta last week against his predecessor Donald Trump.

Since the debate, there has been increasing voices in the ruling Democratic party for Biden to step down and let someone else run the race for the crucial November 5 presidential elections.

According to the CNN poll conducted by SRS, Trump is ahead of Biden by six points.

The poll also finds Harris within striking distance of Trump in a hypothetical matchup: 47 per cent of registered voters support Trump, 45 per cent Harris, a result within the margin of error that suggests there is no clear leader under such a scenario.