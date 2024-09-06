Kenya primary boarding school blaze kills 17 students

Nairobi: A fire at a primary boarding school in central Kenya has killed 17 students, a police spokeswoman said on Friday.

President William Ruto said he had asked authorities to investigate and hold those responsible to account.

More rescuers were on their way to the Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri, the spokeswoman, Resila Onyango, said in a broadcast on Kenya's Hot 96 FM radio, and authorities would provide details later.

"We have lost 17 pupils in the fire incident while 14 are injured ...," Onyango told Reuters by telephone. "Our team is at the scene at the scene at the moment."