King Charles praises 'community spirit' in call for unity after UK’s violent riots

The disorder initially began in the wake of a mass stabbing attack in Southport that killed three little girls on July 29 and injured several others after misinformation about the immigration status of the suspect spread across social media.

“In these calls, His Majesty was updated on the current situation and expressed his heartfelt thanks to the police and emergency services for all they are doing to restore peace in those areas that have been affected by violent disorder,” the spokesperson said.

“Additionally, the King shared how he had been greatly encouraged by the many examples of community spirit that had countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many.

“It remains His Majesty’s hope that shared values of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite the nation,” the spokesperson added.

