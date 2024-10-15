Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Kremlin says its mutual defence agreement with North Korea is 'unambiguous'

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the treaty with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when he visited Pyongyang in June
Reuters
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 12:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 12:44 IST
World newsRussiaNorth KoreaVladimir PutinKim Jong UnDefence Deal

Follow us on :

Follow Us