Kremlin says reports that Trump and Putin have spoken are 'pure fiction'

<p>Moscow: Kremlin on Monday denied reports that US President-elect Donald Trump had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent days, and said Putin had no concrete plans yet to speak to Trump.</p><p>The Washington Post first reported that the call had taken place, citing unidentified sources, and said that Trump had told Putin that he should not escalate the Ukraine war.</p>.Trump in phone call advised Putin not to escalate in Ukraine.<p>Reuters also reported on the call , citing an unidentified source.</p><p>"This is completely untrue. This is pure fiction, it's just false information," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "There was no conversation."</p><p>"This is the most obvious example of the quality of the information that is being published now, sometimes even in fairly reputable publications," Peskov said.</p><p>Asked if Putin had plans for any contacts with Trump, Peskov said: 'There are no concrete plans yet'.</p>