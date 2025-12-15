<p>Moscow: The Kremlin said on Monday that Ukraine not joining the U.S.-led NATO military alliance was a fundamental question in talks on a possible peace settlement and that it was the subject of special discussion.</p><p>"Naturally this issue is one of the cornerstones and, of course, it is subject to special discussion," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.</p><p>Peskov said that Russia expects an update from the U.S. after U.S. talks with European countries and Ukraine in Berlin.</p>.Russia to try jailed Kremlin critic Navalny for slander amid EU talks.<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly demanded Ukraine officially renounce its NATO ambitions and withdraw troops from the about 10% of Donbas which Kyiv still controls. Moscow has also said Ukraine must be a neutral country and no NATO troops can be stationed in Ukraine.</p>