Kremlin says US decision on long-range strikes would stoke tension

<p>Moscow: The Kremlin said on Monday that if the United States allowed Ukraine to use US-made weapons to strike far into Russia then it would lead to a rise in tension and deepen the involvement of the United States in the conflict.</p> <p><em>Reuters</em>, citing two US officials and a source familiar with the decision, reported on Sunday that the Joe Biden administration has decided to allow Ukraine to make strikes with US-made weapons deep into sovereign Russian territory.</p><p>Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the outgoing administration of Joe Biden was adding fuel to the fire and seeking to escalate the conflict in Ukraine.</p>