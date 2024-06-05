Kremlin says US is blackmailing China by threatening sanctions over exports to Russia

St Petersburg, Russia: The Kremlin on Wednesday described comments by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that Washington would not tolerate China increasing its exports of "dual-use" goods to Russia, and would respond with sanctions, as "blackmail".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Washington's tone was completely unacceptable and that Moscow stood in solidarity with Beijing.

"We are well aware that our Chinese comrades do not accept such language, do not accept such messages and such threats, such blackmail," Peskov told reporters.