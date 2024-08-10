Latino rights group breaks with its history to endorse Harris-Walz ticket

Latino rights leaders and elected officials have quickly coalesced behind Harris since she replaced Biden at the top of the ticket. They said Trump’s pledges to cut low-income assistance programs and enact hard-line immigration policies would hurt Latino communities across the country.

Leaders of LULAC and similar groups said Harris’ candidacy had shot new energy into their outreach efforts. Some early polling has captured higher enthusiasm for her than Biden among Latino voters, but reliable data since the switch is limited.

LULAC, founded in South Texas by a group of mostly Mexican American veterans of World War I, has traditionally taken more conservative stances than other Latino rights groups. Its endorsement will allow its councils, which function as local chapters, to register voters and knock on doors in battleground states, particularly Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The organization has 535 councils nationwide and 140,000 members, 86% of whom are registered to vote and more than 75% of whom voted in the 2020 election, its officials said.

In a statement, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Harris’ campaign manager, called the endorsement an honor. “The stakes of this election require Latinos to unify and organize together like our lives depend on it,” she said.

The Trump campaign said that the LULAC endorsement came as no surprise. In a statement, Jaime Florez, the campaign’s Latino media director, argued such groups were out of touch with Latino voters, saying their lack of interest in what matters to Latinos had caused many to leave the party behind.

Until now, the closest LULAC had come to endorsing a presidential candidate was in 1956, when Felix Tijerina, then the group’s president, personally backed Republican Dwight Eisenhower. (He wore an Ike pin on his lapel, according to news coverage from that time.) Some members of the group were also active in clubs boosting John F. Kennedy in 1960, and others have supported local candidates, including Raymond Telles, the former mayor of El Paso, Texas.

Trump now points to the Eisenhower administration’s mass deportations of Mexicans and Mexican Americans as a model that his own administration would follow as he promises to undertake the largest deportation effort in U.S. history.

In an interview, Juan Proaño, LULAC’s CEO, said the group’s values had evolved since the 1960s, when fierce wage competition and divisions between Mexican and Mexican American laborers initially put the Latino rights group in favor of Eisenhower’s mass deportations. The organization reversed its stance when it was no longer possible to ignore the devastation that the deportations inflicted on Mexican American neighborhoods and border regions.

Before its endorsement, LULAC released an analysis of Trump’s promises. It cited a range of his proposals that would hurt Latinos, including cuts to education budgets and social safety net programs, and policies that would shut down the border, undo birthright citizenship and roll back protections for young people brought into the country illegally as children.

“We can’t risk mass deportations, we can’t risk family separations,” Proaño said.