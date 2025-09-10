Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Lawless individuals looting, attacking': Nepal Army warns against vandalism; extends nationwide curfew till September 11

The Army said the measures were necessitated to curb possible incidents of looting, arson, and other destructive activities under the guise of agitation.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 06:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 06:43 IST
World newsNepalcurfew

Follow us on :

Follow Us