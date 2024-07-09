Leader of world's largest democracy hugging world's most bloody criminal: Ukraine's Zelenskyy blasts Modi-Putin meet

His message came on a day when a Russian strike on a children's hospital in Ukraine left many dead.

Modi is in Russia for a two-day state visit where he will discuss bilateral matters with Putin related to defence and energy, among other things. This is Modi's first visit to Russia since the start of the Ukraine war.

After meeting Putin at his residence, the PM received praise for the work he has done in service of India during his time in office.

Following the meet, Russia has also broadly agreed to release Indians in the Russian army and facilitate their return.