Lebanese official says Israeli strikes killed at least 12 emergency workers

The city's civil defense chief, Bilal Raad, was among those found dead amid the rubble, said the governor, Bachir Khodr, who added that rescue operations were underway for any survivors.
International New York Times
Published 14 November 2024, 23:33 IST
World newsIsraelLebanonair strikes

