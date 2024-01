Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi, a deputy of Hafiz Saeed, was 'confirmed' to be dead on Thursday, the UN said.

Bhuttavi, a key conspirator in the 26/11 attacks, died of a cardiac arrest in May 2023 in the Punjab province while he was under custody of the Pakistan government, the UN added.