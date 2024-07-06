Lisa Nandy among record set of women in UK PM Keir Starmer Cabinet

Reflecting upon the Indian Independence movement led by Mahatma Gandhi, she recalled how a century ago "the seams of my family were threaded together when the Indian independence campaign, supported by my grandparents, had devastating consequences for Lancashire textile workers. When the cotton stopped coming, the mills stopped running and the workers went hungry."

“But members of my family, who worked in those mills, were among those who welcomed Gandhi to Lancashire. Because they knew, as I know, as the first mixed race woman to ever hold this office, that solidarity has power and our struggle is one and the same,” she said, with reference to Gandhi's famous visit to Lancashire in 1931 when he met mill workers facing hardship.