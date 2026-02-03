<p>Vilnius: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lithuania">Lithuanian</a> prosecutors said on Tuesday they were launching an investigation into potential human trafficking, after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> release of documents related to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein which included references to prominent Lithuanians.</p><p>"An objective and thorough investigation of the circumstances of doubtful legality as well as international legal cooperation is only possible if a pre-trial investigation is launched," Lithuania's prosecutor general's office said in a statement, without naming any suspects or specific crimes.</p><p>Earlier on Tuesday, President Gitanas Nauseda called for a principled law enforcement investigation into the case.</p>.'I’m going to have some fun with you': Trump lashes out at Trevor Noah for linking him with Epstein, says 'never been to island'.<p>Lithuanian media have reported that the names of several Lithuanian models and arts figures are reported in the files, published last week by the US Justice Department.</p><p>Several performers have announced a boycott of an arts festival, Midsummer Vilnius, whose promoter, Valdas Petreikis, is mentioned in the files as having received payments from Epstein.</p><p>Petreikis has said he was unaware of Epstein's crimes at the time of their acquaintance, denies wrongdoing and is withdrawing from promoting arts events due to the public backlash.</p><p>Lithuanian police and prosecutors are currently assessing publicly released information, analysing the legal framework and exchanging information with partners, the prosecutor general's office said.</p>