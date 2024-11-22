Home
world

London police carry out controlled explosion near US embassy

The police force said in an earlier statement that it was investigating a suspect package in the area close to the south bank of the River Thames, adding that they were aware of speculation about the incident online.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 10:55 IST

Comments

The US moved its embassy from Mayfair, central London, to a 12-storey purpose-built glass cube in Nine Elms in 2018, partly for safety reasons.

The formerly industrial area now houses dozens of upmarket apartment buildings alongside Battersea Power Station, a 1930s-era building recognisable for its red brick and white chimneys, which has been redeveloped as a shopping and tourist centre.

The US embassy said on X that police had closed a road near the building out of "an abundance of caution". 

Published 22 November 2024, 10:55 IST
World newsLondonUS Embassy

