London police carry out controlled explosion near US embassy

The US moved its embassy from Mayfair, central London, to a 12-storey purpose-built glass cube in Nine Elms in 2018, partly for safety reasons.

The formerly industrial area now houses dozens of upmarket apartment buildings alongside Battersea Power Station, a 1930s-era building recognisable for its red brick and white chimneys, which has been redeveloped as a shopping and tourist centre.

The US embassy said on X that police had closed a road near the building out of "an abundance of caution".