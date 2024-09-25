Los Angeles bus hijacking: One killed by gunman during high speed chase

One passenger has died after a man with a gun hijacked a transit bus in Los Angeles early Wednesday, prompting a police chase through the city’s downtown, according to local authorities.

The suspect in the incident was taken into custody after an hourlong pursuit, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Two other passengers and the driver were on the bus during the hijacking, police said. One passenger died after being taken to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers were called to South Los Angeles just before 1 am, after a driver activated an emergency sign that flashed “911 call police” on the front of the bus, local news media reported. The bus had been stopped, but officers began pursuing it when it pulled away, believing that a person onboard was armed. They used spike strips to bring the bus to a stop in downtown Los Angeles.

A SWAT team used flash-bang devices before boarding the bus and taking the suspect into custody, police said.

The bus driver and the other passenger onboard were “shaken but uninjured,” police said. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it was “grateful” that the driver was unharmed and said it would provide him with support.