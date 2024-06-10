Lower taxes, higher pensions: New leftist party wins over Germany's disaffected

Berlin: A party founded just five months ago by an icon of Germany's hard left has gone from a standing start to seemingly automatic coalition partner in three eastern regions where elections are due later this year.

The Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), whose eponymous leader quit the ailing Left party last year, promised voters less bureaucracy, lower taxes and better pensions, and called for an end to arms for Ukraine. That eclectic pitch won it 6% of the vote in Sunday's European Parliament elections, while in some eastern states, strongholds of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), the BSW took a comfortable third place on as much as 15%.

"There are many people who didn't know who to vote for and now they have found a political home again," a jubilant Wagenknecht told reporters on Monday. "Our aim first of all is to give a new home to people who are furious and angry and despairing about Germany's bad politics."

With the AfD leading in polls across much of eastern Germany, and most parties ruling out governing with them, the BSW may end up the key to forming regional coalitions together with more mainstream parties later this year.