LS polls: 'Overseas Friends of BJP' kicks off US campaign to support party

Washington: As the BJP announced its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Overseas Friends of BJP in the US has kicked off its 2024 election campaign, pledging to volunteer and contribute towards the goal of winning 400 seats in the elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its first list of 195 candidates out of which 51 are from Uttar Pradesh, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi.

“The Indian Diaspora is going to support the BJP in India,” Adapa Prasad, president of Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) USA told PTI after the conclusion of the kick-off event on Saturday in a Maryland suburb of Washington DC.

The event was attended by about 100 core members of the OFBJP.

General elections are expected to be held in India between April and May 2024 to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha.