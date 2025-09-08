Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Spectacular pictures capture Blood Moon in all its glory

The first total Lunar Eclipse of 2025 took over the sky on September 7th and 8th, coinciding with Pitru Paksha Purnima. This celestial event resulted in the Moon’s surface becoming reddish or orange as the Sun and Earth aligned with it in a direct line. The partial eclipse began around 9:57 pm and reached its peak at 11:48 pm. The Moon was fully eclipsed from 11:01 pm to 12:23 am for a duration of 82 minutes. Here are some spectacular pictures from the breathtaking blood moon that was witnessed by over seven billion people across the globe.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 05:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
The 'Blood Moon' rises in the sky during a total lunar eclipse in Jerusalem.

The 'Blood Moon' rises in the sky during a total lunar eclipse in Jerusalem.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Moon is seen during lunar eclipse referred to as the super blue blood moon.

Moon is seen during lunar eclipse referred to as the super blue blood moon.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
During a 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse in Cairo, Egypt, the Moon turned red as it passed through the Earth's shadow cast by the Sun.

During a 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse in Cairo, Egypt, the Moon turned red as it passed through the Earth's shadow cast by the Sun.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The moon rises behind ‘Ashok Stambh,’ or Pillar of Ashoka, ahead of the lunar eclipse in New Delhi.

The moon rises behind ‘Ashok Stambh,’ or Pillar of Ashoka, ahead of the lunar eclipse in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Full moon is seen during a 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse in Dresden, Germany.

Full moon is seen during a 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse in Dresden, Germany.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The blood moon appears during the lunar eclipse in New Delhi.

The blood moon appears during the lunar eclipse in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The 'Blood Moon' is seen over the roof of Yongdingmen Gate on the night of a total lunar eclipse in Beijing, China.

The 'Blood Moon' is seen over the roof of Yongdingmen Gate on the night of a total lunar eclipse in Beijing, China.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The 'Blood Moon; rises during a total lunar eclipse over the Russian Orthodox church Apostle Andrew in Episkopeio, Cyprus.

The 'Blood Moon; rises during a total lunar eclipse over the Russian Orthodox church Apostle Andrew in Episkopeio, Cyprus.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The 'Blood Moon' rises in the sky during a total lunar eclipse in Baghdad, Iraq.

The 'Blood Moon' rises in the sky during a total lunar eclipse in Baghdad, Iraq.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The 'Blood Moon' rises over the West Bank, as seen from the Negev desert, Israel.

The 'Blood Moon' rises over the West Bank, as seen from the Negev desert, Israel.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The 'Blood Moon' is seen during a total lunar eclipse from Bourg-en-Lavaux, Switzerland.

The 'Blood Moon' is seen during a total lunar eclipse from Bourg-en-Lavaux, Switzerland.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People gather to watch the 'Blood Moon' rising over Kalk Bay harbour on the night of a total lunar eclipse in Cape Town, South Africa.

People gather to watch the 'Blood Moon' rising over Kalk Bay harbour on the night of a total lunar eclipse in Cape Town, South Africa.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Full moon rises in the sky during a 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse, as seen from the Sopa Lodge in the Samburu National Reserve in Northern Kenya, in Samburu, Kenya.

Full moon rises in the sky during a 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse, as seen from the Sopa Lodge in the Samburu National Reserve in Northern Kenya, in Samburu, Kenya.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 05:07 IST
India NewsWorld newsMoonLunar eclipseTrendingBlood Moon

Follow us on :

Follow Us