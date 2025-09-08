The 'Blood Moon' rises in the sky during a total lunar eclipse in Jerusalem.
Moon is seen during lunar eclipse referred to as the super blue blood moon.
During a 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse in Cairo, Egypt, the Moon turned red as it passed through the Earth's shadow cast by the Sun.
The moon rises behind ‘Ashok Stambh,’ or Pillar of Ashoka, ahead of the lunar eclipse in New Delhi.
Full moon is seen during a 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse in Dresden, Germany.
The blood moon appears during the lunar eclipse in New Delhi.
The 'Blood Moon' is seen over the roof of Yongdingmen Gate on the night of a total lunar eclipse in Beijing, China.
The 'Blood Moon; rises during a total lunar eclipse over the Russian Orthodox church Apostle Andrew in Episkopeio, Cyprus.
The 'Blood Moon' rises in the sky during a total lunar eclipse in Baghdad, Iraq.
The 'Blood Moon' rises over the West Bank, as seen from the Negev desert, Israel.
The 'Blood Moon' is seen during a total lunar eclipse from Bourg-en-Lavaux, Switzerland.
People gather to watch the 'Blood Moon' rising over Kalk Bay harbour on the night of a total lunar eclipse in Cape Town, South Africa.
Full moon rises in the sky during a 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse, as seen from the Sopa Lodge in the Samburu National Reserve in Northern Kenya, in Samburu, Kenya.
