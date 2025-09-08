Lunar Eclipse 2025: Spectacular pictures capture Blood Moon in all its glory

The first total Lunar Eclipse of 2025 took over the sky on September 7th and 8th, coinciding with Pitru Paksha Purnima. This celestial event resulted in the Moon’s surface becoming reddish or orange as the Sun and Earth aligned with it in a direct line. The partial eclipse began around 9:57 pm and reached its peak at 11:48 pm. The Moon was fully eclipsed from 11:01 pm to 12:23 am for a duration of 82 minutes. Here are some spectacular pictures from the breathtaking blood moon that was witnessed by over seven billion people across the globe.