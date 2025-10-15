Menu
Homeworld

Madagascar army colonel Michael Randrianirina to be sworn in as president: Sources

Randrianirina said the military had taken power and dissolved all institutions except the lower house of parliament or National Assembly.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 14:12 IST
Published 15 October 2025, 14:12 IST
World newsMadagascar

