Madonna calls out fan for sitting during concert, later sees they're wheelchair-bound: Report

Legendary American singer-songwriter Madonna has run into trouble for a comment she made against a fan during her concert. Known as the 'Queen of Pop', Madonna has numerous hit songs under her name, like Frozen, Vogue and Borderline.
During her recent concert in Los Angeles, Madonna called out a fan who was sitting in the crowd. "What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you getting sitting down?", she asked while walking towards the edge of the stage to have a clear look of the person.
However, Madonna soon realised that the fan was sitting on a wheelchair. After noticing that the fan is sitting on a wheelchair, she soon apologised for her mistake and said, "Oh, ok. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that."
"I’m glad you are here," she said.
Even though she apologised for the same, the internet doesn't seem to be satisfied with her response. As the video of this moment went viral on social media platforms, people were quick to call out her behavior as 'not cool'.
The clip posted on X by Pop Crave received a flurry of comments.
"Does it matter if they’re sitting or standing? they paid for the ticket and took the time to be there? Isn’t that enough???," commented a user.
Another commented, "But is it an offense to seat down during a snow though. Like what if I feel tired ??"
"Ok you shouldn't be calling people out for sitting down anyways. She's not the queen of England. Some people are tired or have conditions where they need to sit. You want them to leave altogether?," commented a third.
"She shouldn't ask fans like that. That's called arrogance," wrote a fourth.
"She’s over," wrote a fifth.
Another commented, "They paid for a seat that she doesn't want them sitting in? She keeps people waiting for hours and would chide them for sitting down? If I had all the money in the world I wouldn't go to her show. I wouldn't go if it were free."
(Published 11 March 2024, 07:20 IST)