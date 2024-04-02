Major Russian refinery hit by Ukrainian drone 1,300 km from the front lines

Moscow: Ukraine struck one of Russia's biggest refineries on Tuesday with a drone 1,300 km (800 miles) from the front lines in Ukraine and said it had inflicted significant damage on a military target.

Ukrainian drones attacked targets in Tatarstan, a highly industrialised region south-east of Moscow, in the early hours and some people were injured, Tatarstan's head Rustam Minnikhanov said.

Russian electronic warfare defences intercepted a Ukrainian drone near Tatneft's Taneco refinery, one of Russia's biggest, in Nizhnekamsk, the RIA state news agency reported.

A fire broke out at the refinery that was extinguished within 20 minutes, RIA said. Production has not been disrupted, RIA said.

Pictures from the scene indicated the drone hit the primary refining unit, CDU-7, at the Taneco refinery.

It was one of Ukraine's deepest drone attacks into Russian territory. The Taneco oil refinery is one of Russia's largest and newest. Its production capacity stands at around 3,60,000 barrels per day.