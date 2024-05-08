Malaysia eyes 'orangutan diplomacy' with nations that import palm oil

As part of a diplomatic strategy, Malaysia will offer gifts of orangutans to trading partners, particularly major importers such as the EU, India and China, Plantations and Commodities Minister Johari Abdul Ghani said.

"This will prove to the global community that Malaysia is committed to biodiversity conservation," Johari said on social media platform X late on Tuesday.

"Malaysia cannot take a defensive approach to the issue of palm oil," he added.

"Instead we need to show the countries of the world that Malaysia is a sustainable oil palm producer and is committed to protecting forests and environmental sustainability."

No further details of the plan were immediately available.

On its website, conservation group WWF says the species, distinguished by its red fur, and a name that means "man of the forest" in Malay, is critically endangered, with a population of less than 105,000 on the island of Borneo.