Malaysia's top court declares several Islamic laws in Kelantan state unconstitutional

Malaysia's top court on Friday declared more than a dozen Islamic laws enacted by the northeastern state of Kelantan as unconstitutional, in a decision that could affect the legality of sharia in other parts of the Muslim-majority country.

Malaysia has a dual-track legal system with Islamic criminal and family laws applicable to Muslims, running alongside civil laws. Islamic laws are enacted by state legislatures while civil laws are passed by Malaysia's parliament.

The Federal Court, in an 8-1 decision of the nine-member bench, on Friday declared 16 laws in Kelantan's sharia criminal code "void and invalid", including provisions criminalising sodomy, sexual harassment, desecrating places of worship and sexual intercourse with a corpse.