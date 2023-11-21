JOIN US
Homeworld

Mamata Banerjee invited to Oxford University

Last Updated 21 November 2023, 15:33 IST

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been invited to deliver a speech at Oxford University and she has accepted it, pro-vice-chancellor of the institute Jonathan Michie said on Tuesday.

Michie, however, did not elaborate.

Speaking at the inaugural day of the seventh edition of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) here, he said "We have invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to deliver her speech at Oxford University".

She has agreed to it, Michie, who is also the president of Kellogg College in Oxford, added.

(Published 21 November 2023, 15:33 IST)
India NewsWest BengalMamata BanerjeeOxford University

