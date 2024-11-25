Man charged with bomb hoax over incident at US embassy in London

<p>London: A man has been charged with a bomb hoax after an incident outside the United States Embassy in London last week, British police said on Monday.</p><p>Daniel Parmenter, 43, who has been charged, was arrested on Sunday after a search of his home address. He was remanded in custody at a court hearing on Monday and will appear at the Old Bailey on Dec. 23, police said in a statement.</p><p>"There are no current links between this investigation and any similar incidents of reported suspicious packages in recent days," the statement added.</p><p>A security alert at London's Gatwick airport on Friday, the the same day as the embassy incident, was resolved after a bomb disposal team dealt with a suspected prohibited item found in luggage at the airport's south terminal.</p><p>A day later on Saturday police carried out a controlled explosion near the Euston train station in central London after investigating a suspect package. </p>