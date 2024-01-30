Man held for walking on Aeromexico plane wing; co-passengers on-board say 'he saved our lives'

A man onboard the Guatemala City Aeromexico flight AM 0672 was arrested in Mexico last week on Thursday after he opened the emergency exit of the parked plane and stepped on the flight's wing.
The personnel from Mexico International Airport issued a statement later saying that "no harm has been caused, and the passenger was handed over to the police" reported BBC.
Coming forward in the defense of the arrested passenger, his co-passengers on board alleged that the take off was delayed, and they were compelled to remain inside the flight AM 0672. While the passengers waited for the liftoff, BBC quoted the excerpts of a handwritten letter by the passengers which read there was "lack of air inside the plane making the situation dangerous."
Another passenger took to X where she wrote, "The passengers of Aeromexico flight 672 were detained for 4 hours, without access to water and with little ventilation, a passenger opened an emergency door and stood on the wing of the plane, the National Guard arrested him."
Coming out in the defense of the passenger who was arrested, his co-passengers wrote, "All passengers on the flight from CDMX [Mexico City] to Guatemala [flight] AM 0672 state that the passenger on board who opened the emergency window was for the protection of everyone, with the support of everyone, since the delay and lack of air created dangerous conditions for the health of the passengers."
"He saved our lives," they added in the letter that includes the names of all passengers on board AM 0672, along with their signatures.
Meanwhile, Mexico International Airport said that the delay in the takeoff was due to some maintenance issues. Later, the passengers were shifted to a different airplane, as the Airport said that the "passengers' unilateral move resulted to the change of plane".
It is yet to be ascertained what charges the arrested passenger would face, but for his co-passengers see the incident differently, and have come out in his defense.