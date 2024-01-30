Man held for walking on Aeromexico plane wing; co-passengers on-board say 'he saved our lives'

A man onboard the Guatemala City Aeromexico flight AM 0672 was arrested in Mexico last week on Thursday after he opened the emergency exit of the parked plane and stepped on the flight's wing.

The personnel from Mexico International Airport issued a statement later saying that "no harm has been caused, and the passenger was handed over to the police" reported BBC.

Coming forward in the defense of the arrested passenger, his co-passengers on board alleged that the take off was delayed, and they were compelled to remain inside the flight AM 0672. While the passengers waited for the liftoff, BBC quoted the excerpts of a handwritten letter by the passengers which read there was "lack of air inside the plane making the situation dangerous."

Another passenger took to X where she wrote, "The passengers of Aeromexico flight 672 were detained for 4 hours, without access to water and with little ventilation, a passenger opened an emergency door and stood on the wing of the plane, the National Guard arrested him."