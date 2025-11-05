Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Mandate for change, we will fight for you': Indian-origin Democrat Zohran Mamdani wins New York mayoral contest

Mamdani defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo to become the city's first Muslim mayor.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 04:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 02:36 IST
World newsNew YorkUSElection

Follow us on :

Follow Us