Homeworld

Man's new best friend? Mouse caught on camera tidying shed every night

The 75-year-old noticed that objects he left out of place were being mysteriously put back where they belonged overnight.
Last Updated 08 January 2024, 12:11 IST

Remy from Ratatouille made us believe that mice can help us cook, but now it seems they can help clean as well. Wildlife photographer Rodney Holbrook shared that a mouse had been tidying his shed for two months.

The 75-year-old noticed that objects he left out of place were being mysteriously put back where they belonged overnight.

Holbrook, from Builth Wells in Powys, Wales, set up a night vision camera to find out what was happening and captured footage reminiscent of the 2007 animated movie Ratatouille, where a rodent secretly cooks at a restaurant.

Speaking to the BBC, Holbrook said, "It has been going on for months. I call him Welsh Tidy Mouse. At first, I noticed that some food that I was putting out for the birds was ending up in some old shoes I was storing in the shed, so I set up a camera.”

Night vision footage showed the seemingly conscientious rodent gathering clothes pegs, corks, nuts and bolts, and placing them in a tray on Holbrook’s workbench.

"He moved all sorts of things into the box, bits of plastic, nuts and bolts. I don’t bother to tidy up now, as I know he will see to it. I leave things out of the box and they put it back in its place by the morning. Ninety-nine times out of 100 the mouse will tidy up throughout the night", Holbrook added.

A similar rodent appearance took place in 2019 when viral video showed a mouse “stockpiling” items in a Steve Mckear’s shed near Bristol.

He told BBC that he thought he “was going mad” when screws and metal objects kept reappearing in a box containing bird feed. He set up a camera and captured footage of the mouse putting screws and other metal objects in the container.

(Published 08 January 2024, 12:11 IST)
