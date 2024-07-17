Masked man with AK-47 arrested near Republican National Convention days after assassination attempt on Trump

A man in a ski mask and armed with an AK-47 was arrested on Monday blocks away from the Republican National Convention venue—Fiserv Forum—in Milawkee, Fox News reported.
This comes in the wake of an assassination attempt on the party's presidential candidate Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, in which a 20-year-old called Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at the former with an assault rifle.
Capitol Police as well as Homeland Security personnel noticed the suspicious individual during a surveillance near the convention, the publication reported.
Police searched the individual's bag and found the gun as well as a full magazine. His intentions for carrying the weapon with him is unclear as of yet.
What is known for now is that the man was 21 years old and was apprehended from 1200 block of N. 11th Street at around 1 pm on Monday.
The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has yet to review the charges against said individual.
This was not the only untoward incident that took place near the RNC.
Five Ohio police officers shot at and killed a man on Wednesday, who was engaged in a knife fight near the Republican National Convention, the Milwaukee police chief said, as per Associated Press.
On the other hand, CNN said on Tuesday that the United States received intelligence in recent weeks about an Iranian plot to assassinate former President Donald Trump, and a US official said the Secret Service shared details of an increased threat with the Trump campaign.
Reuters reported that the White House declined to comment, but said there were no indications that the suspected shooter in Saturday's attempted assassination of Trump had any foreign or domestic accomplices.
Iran said the accusations against it were "unsubstantiated and malicious."
With Reuters inputs
Published 17 July 2024, 02:46 IST