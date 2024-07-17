Masked man with AK-47 arrested near Republican National Convention days after assassination attempt on Trump

Capitol Police as well as Homeland Security personnel noticed the suspicious individual during a surveillance near the convention, the publication reported.

Police searched the individual's bag and found the gun as well as a full magazine. His intentions for carrying the weapon with him is unclear as of yet.

What is known for now is that the man was 21 years old and was apprehended from 1200 block of N. 11th Street at around 1 pm on Monday.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has yet to review the charges against said individual.