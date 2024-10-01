Home
Massive search and rescue operation in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene

As many as 600 people remained unaccounted for, US Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall said at the White House. Flooded roads and toppled cellphone towers isolated devastated communities.
Reuters
01 October 2024

