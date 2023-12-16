Matthew Perry died of 'acute effects of Ketamine', reveals autopsy

Perry was 24 when he was cast in "Friends," a show that would forever change his life and one that would firmly plant his feet in the limelight. That sitcom ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, and eventually earned him and his co-stars $1 million per episode. During "Friends," Perry starred in a number of movies, some of which failed to capture audiences at the box office, including "Almost Heroes" (1998) with Chris Farley, and "Three to Tango" (1999).